Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Forwarding Across Computer Networks by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
31 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the CCNA 1.3: Data Forwarding Across Computer Networks. This project is the third in the guided-projects series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam. In this 2-hours guided project, you will understand how data is forwarded across computer networks, configure default and static routes on Cisco routers, set up dynamic routing using OSPF routing protocol, and verify and trace network routes....
By ECYT

Dec 30, 2021

Very clear and practical!

By roumon a f

Apr 20, 2021

ce cours était cool

By Mahnoor Q

Nov 14, 2021

good

By Manish k v

Sep 5, 2021

g​ood for bigneers

