Data Visualization with Python
Create DataTable
MatPlotLib to Plot Data
Use Seaborn to Visualize Data
Visualizing data is used by virtually every discipline these days. It is used for analyzing web traffic to determine peak server load, growth and death rate of populations for biological analysis, analyzing weather patterns over time, stock market trends, and so on. Simply put, Data Visualization brings meaning to numbers that help people understand it. Seeing the data change can draw attention to trends and spikes that may otherwise go unnoticed. Python is an open-source (free) programming language has libraries that can be used to read and make useful graphics to present the data. In this course, you will create an application that reads data from CSV files. You will learn how to visualize the data using various techniques using existing Python libraries. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Python Programming
Pandas
Seaborn
Matplotlib
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Pandas DataFrame Table
MatPlotLib Plot
Scatterplot Graph
Heatmap plot
Jointplot Distribution
by AASep 9, 2020
Good for beginners to learn data visualization. Not recommended for people already heard the word(Just see their official website about scatter plot, joint plot and heat map).
by SRJul 22, 2020
Simple short and easy project. Someone with basic knowledge of python can also learn a lot.
by KDJul 9, 2020
It is a brilliant introductory course for someone who is just beginning to learn using pandas and matplotlib.
by AKAug 18, 2020
Great project to get started with data visualization.
