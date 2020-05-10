Build a Deep Learning Based Image Classifier with R
174 ratings
6,891 already enrolled
Solve a basic image classification problem with neural networks
Build, train, and evaluate a neural network model with Keras using R
In this 45-min guided project, you will learn the basics of using the Keras interface to R with Tensorflow as its backend to solve an image classification problem. By the time you complete this project, you will have used the R programming language to build, train, and evaluate a neural network model to classify images of clothing items into categories such as t-shirts, trousers, and sneakers. We will be training the deep learning based image classification model on the Fashion MNIST dataset which contains 70000 grayscale images of clothes across 10 categories. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with R programming, and basics of neural networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Deep Learning
Artificial Neural Network
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
keras
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview and Import Libraries
Import the Fashion MNIST Dataset
Data Exploration
Preprocess the Data
Build the Model
Compile the Model
Train and Evaluate the Model
Make Predictions on Test Data
by ARMay 14, 2020
Awesome live session for practice using cloud desktop
by RRJun 7, 2020
I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.
by JTMay 10, 2020
Very nice, concise, clean and to the point project.
by NVMay 18, 2020
Really useful If you've already had some experience In deep learning just to refresh yourself
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
