Deploy a Complete Wordpress Video Blog in Microsoft Azure
Understand the Azure Architecture forWordPressdeployment
Deploy a WordPress in Azure Web Apps and Azure MySQL
Use Azure Storage Account to store Vlog Videos
In this one-hour project, you will learn how to use Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and compute services like Azure Web Apps, Azure Storage Accounts, and Azure Database for MySQL to host and deploy a Video Blog WordPress Website. WordPress is a world-class content management platform to create websites, blogs, e-learning systems, and others. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a Video Blog WordPress website using Azure compute services in any Azure region you want with just a few steps. This project is ideal for developers, web designers, bloggers, digital marketing specialists, or anyone who wants to deploy a WordPress Video Blog in Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Learners need to have a Microsoft Azure account with an active subscription and Basic knowledge of Microsoft Azure.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding the Architecture and Services
Deploying a MySQL Server in Azure
Deploying WordPress in Azure Web App
Configuring WordPress to use Azure Storage Accounts
Increasing File Size Upload in Azure and WordPress
Cleaning up the environment
