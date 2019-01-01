Editing Table of Content and Layouts in Microsoft Word
Create a table of content in Microsoft Word.
Create footnotes in Microsoft Word.
Set up and use page numbers in Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a table of content in Microsoft Word.
Create footnotes in Microsoft Word.
Set up and use page numbers in Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will be able to use different layout features in Microsoft Word. You will be able to create a Word document that is visually appealing and has all the features a multipage document should contain. You will be able to add a table of content, footnotes, endnotes, and page numbers. This will allow you to create the perfect document. You will also be able to easily navigate through Microsoft Word and use these different features easily.
Some computer experience
Data Management
Visualization (Computer Graphics)
Business development
Business Communication
Business Writing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get familiar with a multipage document in Microsoft Word.
Create a table of content in Microsoft Word.
Create footnotes in Microsoft Word.
Create endnotes in Microsoft Word.
Set up and use page numbers in Microsoft Word.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.