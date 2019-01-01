Erstelle digitale Produkte in Visme
Bearbeite eine Vorlage um ein individuelles Ebook Titelbild in Visme zu kreieren.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben mit Hilfe der Grafikdesign Plattform Visme deine Marke digital zu bewerben. Visme ist ein web basiertes Online-Gestaltungs-Tool, dass jedem User erlaubt, einfache oder komplexe Grafiken zu erstellen. Visme setzt keine Installation von Software voraus um Projekte zu kreieren. Die web basierte Plattform Visme bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben, Grafikdesign Tools anzuwenden um kreative und visuell ansprechende Projekte zu gestalten.
Dieses Projekt richtet sich an Kleinunternehmen und Solo Selbstständige die ihre Marke digital bewerben und ihre Reichweite erhöhen wollen.
Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen kostenfreien Visme Account.
Erkunde deinen Visme Arbeitsplatz und entdecke verschiedene Funktionen in der Menüleiste.
Designe ein Logo mit Visme.
Speichere, teile und veröffentliche deine in Visme kreierten Projekte.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
