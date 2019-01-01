Gestalte deinen virtuellen Klassenzimmer mit Canva
Richte dein virtuelles Klassenzimmer mit Canva ein.
Richte dein virtuelles Klassenzimmer mit Canva ein.
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben dein virtuelles Klassenzimmer mit Hilfe der gratis Version von Canva zu designen und einzurichten. Virtuellem Lernen kommt eine immer größere Bedeutung zu. Im heutigen Zeitalter wird die digitale Verteilung von Lerninhalten immer wichtiger. In diesem angeleiteten Projekt wirst du heute einen virtuellen Zoom Hintergrund kreieren. Außerdem wirst du einen virtuellen Klassenraum für deine Lernplattform erstellen. Die web basierte Plattform Canva bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte alleine, oder als Team zu kreieren und zu teilen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben, Grafikdesign Tools und Techniken anzuwenden um deinen virtuellen Klassenraum kreativ und attraktiv zu gestalten.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen im Bildungsbereich.
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Erstelle einen virtuellen Zoom Hintergrund mit Canva.
Gestalte deinen virtuellen Zoom Hintergrund mit Canva.
Richte dein virtuelles Klassenzimmer mit Canva ein.
Teile und speichere deine Canva Projekte.
