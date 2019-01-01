How to get more followers by creating a video tweet
Upload unedited and edited videos directly to Twitter.
Retweet videos within Twitter.
Share YouTube videos on Twitter.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a video Tweet that will appeal to your following on Twitter. You will learn about direct uploads of unpolished videos and how to create polished videos in Canva to create simple yet effective videos to get more followers on Twitter. We will discuss the generally accepted rules and guidelines for creating great tweets to accompany your video. This is a great tool to use if you have plans to use Twitter and would like to improve your following on Twitter. Familiarity with Twitter and a free Canva account is required for this project.
An understanding of social media marketing is helpful, but not required for this project.
Marketing Communications
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
Marketing Plan
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Upload Raw Videos to Twitter
Create Published/Polished Videos
Tweet YouTube Videos
Retweet Videos
How to schedule video Tweets on Twitter
