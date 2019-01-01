How to integrate apps on Canva
You will be able to use the built-in apps of Canva to add, edit and publish content
You will be able to use the amazing apps that are offered for free on Canva
This project allows you to integrate various applications on Canva, which you can then use in your graphic creations. Canva is an online tool for editing and creating marketing visuals. At the end of this project, you will have everything you need to be able to integrate and use external applications such as Google Maps, Giphy, YouTube, QR Code etc. This project is intended for beginners and people who have no knowledge of graphic design and who would like to integrate various external applications into the Canva platform in order to use them later in their graphic creations.
Content Creation
Content Marketing
Graphic Design
Canva
Apps
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Check out the built-in apps on Canva
Use media import apps on Canva
Integrate content into your designs with Canva
Edit your images with Canva's built-in apps
Use the built-in content sharing apps on Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
