Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use influencer marketing to grow instagram business by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project, you will learn how to grow up your business through building a powerful marketing strategy, select the right influencers, and learn how to create a useful content to share it with the marketing influencers....
By Sarunas L

Oct 22, 2021

Not very informative. All main things can be told in a few minutes. It was more a waste of time, than something very useful.

