Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use influencer marketing to grow instagram business by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to grow up your business through building a powerful marketing strategy, select the right influencers, and learn how to create a useful content to share it with the marketing influencers....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for How to use influencer marketing to grow instagram business
By Sarunas L
•
Oct 22, 2021
Not very informative. All main things can be told in a few minutes. It was more a waste of time, than something very useful.