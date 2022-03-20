How to use roadmaps in Jira

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

C​reate a Jira project roadmap

S​treamline a timeline with epics, issues, colors and labels

M​anage dependencies and track with different status / views

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

In this 1.5 hour guided project you will learn to use basic roadmaps in Jira, creating epics and issues, planning and visualizing timelines and assignments, editing progress and dependencies, adding labels and finally exporting and sharing the roadmap with project team mates and stakeholders.

Requirements

A​t least basic knowledge of Jira or having taken the "Introduction to Jira" guided project.

Skills you will develop

  • Project Management

  • JIRA

  • jira roadmaps

  • roadmaps

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and creating a Jira project

  2. Create epics and issues on the roadmap

  3. Plan timeline with colors and labels

  4. CHALLENGE: Edit the roadmap

  5. CHALLENGE SOLUTION: Edit the roadmap

  6. Track status/progress and apply views

  7. Manage dependencies

  8. CHALLENGE: Practice labels and dependencies

  9. CHALLENGE SOLUTION: Practice labels and development

  10. Export the roadmap to PNG or Confluence

  11. [FINAL PRACTICE] - Create a project roadmap

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

