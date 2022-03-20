How to use roadmaps in Jira
Create a Jira project roadmap
Streamline a timeline with epics, issues, colors and labels
Manage dependencies and track with different status / views
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1.5 hour guided project you will learn to use basic roadmaps in Jira, creating epics and issues, planning and visualizing timelines and assignments, editing progress and dependencies, adding labels and finally exporting and sharing the roadmap with project team mates and stakeholders.
At least basic knowledge of Jira or having taken the "Introduction to Jira" guided project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and creating a Jira project
Create epics and issues on the roadmap
Plan timeline with colors and labels
CHALLENGE: Edit the roadmap
CHALLENGE SOLUTION: Edit the roadmap
Track status/progress and apply views
Manage dependencies
CHALLENGE: Practice labels and dependencies
CHALLENGE SOLUTION: Practice labels and development
Export the roadmap to PNG or Confluence
[FINAL PRACTICE] - Create a project roadmap
by DCMar 20, 2022
Well explained! And I will try to find more courses from this teacher! Cheers~!
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
