HTML for Beginners: Tables and Forms
In this 70 minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to create a table and a form in HTML, and style them using CSS. To achieve this, we will work through creating an structuring a table using the <table>, <col>, <thead>, <tbody>, <th>, <tr> and <td> elements. We will proceed then to create a form using the <form>, <label> and <input> elements, adding different inpu types using the ""type"" attribute of the <input> element. We will also use elements of CSS to style and structure the layout, colors and text properties of the table and form, including the form submission button. This project is unique because it will practically and rapidly let you gain the skills to create table views for your website and interact with your users. You can use the skills acquired in this project to create events and products listings, or add ""contact us"" or ""booking"" forms to your website. In order to be successful in this project, you will need just passion and a very introductory knowledge to HTML and CSS. specifically knowing just how to write an HTML element, what are tags and attributes, classes and IDs.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a table structure
Create a header within a table
Create rows and cells using table elements
Demonstrate your understanding of creating a table structure using various elements
Style the table
Add and style a table footer
Create a form using form elements
Add a drop down menu as a form element
Demonstrate your understanding of creating a form using various elements
Create a radio and checkbox input type
Create an interface element using a visual color picker
Apply block and inline styling the form elements
Capstone Activity
