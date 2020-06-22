Tables and Forms in HTML
174 ratings
5,260 already enrolled
Use a text editor and browser for web page development.
Build a table using HTML.
Add a form to a web page using HTML.
Use a text editor and browser for web page development.
Build a table using HTML.
Add a form to a web page using HTML.
In this project, you will write the HTML code to incorporate tables and forms into a web page. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting web page. HTML tables are used to organize and present data in a tabular format, making it easier to read for the web page visitor. Tables are also used to position items on a web page. Adding a simple form to the web page provides a method of interacting with visitors. By the end of the course, you will have created a web page that includes a table that displays and positions organized data, images, and a form. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Web Development
Html
HTML Tables
Form (Html)
Notepad++
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Code and Test
The Table Element
Adding a Row to the Table
Finishing the Data Table
Positioning
Form Controls for Text
Form Controls for Buttons and a Checkbox
by KTSep 5, 2020
well all good but you need the knowledge of php or python for the handling of data
by GSAug 21, 2020
I learned a lot from this course and this is a best course for beginners
by DAJun 22, 2020
I liked guided project it was good experience working side by side with course instructor in a explainatory manner .
by CBDec 5, 2020
This is a great course for me because I had learn many things about the tables an forms in HTML and it was something very interested to know an learn about an thank you Coursera.
