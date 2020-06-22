Tables and Forms in HTML

4.7
stars

174 ratings

36 reviews

Offered By

5,260 already enrolled

In this Guided Project, you will:

Use a text editor and browser for web page development.

Build a table using HTML.

Add a form to a web page using HTML.

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project, you will write the HTML code to incorporate tables and forms into a web page. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting web page. HTML tables are used to organize and present data in a tabular format, making it easier to read for the web page visitor. Tables are also used to position items on a web page. Adding a simple form to the web page provides a method of interacting with visitors. By the end of the course, you will have created a web page that includes a table that displays and positions organized data, images, and a form. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Web Development

  • Html

  • HTML Tables

  • Form (Html)

  • Notepad++

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Code and Test

  2. The Table Element

  3. Adding a Row to the Table

  4. Finishing the Data Table

  5. Positioning

  6. Form Controls for Text

  7. Form Controls for Buttons and a Checkbox

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TABLES AND FORMS IN HTML

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder