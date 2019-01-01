Hypothesis Testing in R
Understand the basic concepts of hypothesis testing
Perform different hypothesis tests for one and two samples
Welcome to this project-based course Hypothesis Testing in R. In this project, you will learn how to perform extensive hypothesis tests for one and two samples in R. By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand the rationale behind performing hypothesis testing. Also, you will learn how to perform hypothesis tests for proportions and means. By extension, you will learn how to perform a hypothesis test for means of matched or paired samples in R. Note, you do not need to be a statistical analyst or data scientist to be successful in this guided project, just a familiarity with basic statistics and using R suffice for this project. If you are not familiar with R and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided project titled “Getting Started with R”, and "Calculating Descriptive Statistics in R". A fundamental prerequisite is having a good understanding of the theory of hypothesis test.
Null Hypothesis
Decision-Making
Alternative Hypothesis
Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Student'S T-Test
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
Test for proportions
Test for means
Two sample test for proportions
Two sample test for means
Matched samples
