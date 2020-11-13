Interactive Machine Learning Dashboards using Plotly Dash
Prepare dashboard design
Create beautiful plots
Integrate plots to create interactive components
In this 2 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an HTML outline of a Plotly Dash dashboard. You will design interactive dropdown lists, radio buttons, and most importantly, scatter plots and bar charts that respond to your mouse's hover. You will learn how to visualize dimensionality reduction results intuitively and interactively, and see how these models can be used in Customer Segmentation. Furthermore, we will discuss how to critically evaluate these models, and what to look out for in a well-performing model. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Interactive Dashboards
visualization
Machine Learning
Dimensionality Reduction
Interactive Plotting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the task and demo
Create HTML components
Create scatter plot
Make scatter plot interactive
Create bar charts
Make dashboard aesthetically pleasing
Analyze performance of models and discuss efficacy
by CQApr 20, 2021
Excellent project to understand Plotly Dash's capabilities in a clear, concise way. I enjoyed the experience and found it useful.
by DSNov 13, 2020
Great intro that includes a lot of useful features I was wondering about.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.