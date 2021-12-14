Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel. Excel is a spreadsheet that works like a database. It consists of individual cells that can be used to build functions, formulas, tables, and graphs that easily organize and analyze large amounts of information and data. Excel is organized into rows (represented by numbers) and columns (represented by letters) that contain your information. This format allows you to present large amounts of information and data in a concise and easy to follow format. Microsoft Excel is the most widely used software within the business community. Whether it is bankers or accountants or business analysts or marketing professionals or scientists or entrepreneurs, almost all professionals use Excel on a consistent basis. You will learn what an Excel Spreadsheet is, why we use it and the most important keyboard shortcuts, functions, and basic formulas....

1 - 25 of 44 Reviews for Introduction to Microsoft Excel

By Kaitlin O

Dec 13, 2021

if you have ANY knowledge of excel, don't waste your time with this. i could have figured this stuff out by opening an excel doc. you will learn how to bold/underline a header and sum a column of data. if you want more in depth knowledge of excel, try a different course.

By Aron A S

Apr 13, 2022

this is best for begginner guided course in excel which will help him/her the power of excel

By HARSH A

Mar 25, 2022

This guided project is very practical and way better than theoretical learning.

By Annalisa G

Apr 4, 2022

One question in the quiz is confusing. It says to "create a worksheet in Excel that shows the number of states for each sales person. What would you put as the header for column A and column B (in that order)" The order of the information provided says "number of states for each sales person" which would be option 4, "No. of States, Salesperson". The other interpretation would be option 1, "Salesperson, No. Of States". This question just needs to be more clear so it's not open to interpretation, leading to answering the question incorrectly.

By Drieli G T

May 15, 2022

Curso básico e muito bom, mas não consigo emitir meu certificado. E na central de ajuda diz que tenho que pagar pelo certificado, mas não tinha nada dizendo sobre pagamento de certificado quando me matriculei.

By Deleted A

Jan 18, 2022

Extremely user friendly & a fantastic way to get a solid foundation.

By Brandy B

May 27, 2022

Great introduction class and easy for anyone to understand.

By Emerson B G L

Apr 24, 2022

sencillo y nos lleva a través de un paso a paso

By NAMAN M

May 24, 2022

It was great. I cleared my basic doubts.

By WAJEEHA J B I T

Mar 30, 2022

I couldn't get my certificate.

By Jacob G

Jan 17, 2022

Very informative course

By Joselin J J

May 19, 2022

it is really great

By RitikaSingh

May 16, 2022

it was wounderful

By Vinod K Y

Mar 21, 2022

Excellent course.

By Pallavi R

Dec 23, 2021

good course

By Moura M

Dec 12, 2021

Muito bom.

By Ruchika K

May 27, 2022

EXCELLENT

By RAMIRO H G

May 22, 2022

excelente

By ALTAG A B G

Jan 3, 2022

جميلة جدا

By Priyanka G

Nov 22, 2021

Very Well

By Carlos A M P

Apr 29, 2022

excelent

By Gudipalli v

Apr 30, 2022

super

By Samy H

Apr 6, 2022

GREAT

By Sumit k s

May 5, 2022

good

