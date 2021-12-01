Introduction to Node-red
Learn to work with Node-Red Environment
Learn to work with core nodes
Learn to work with APIs in node red
By the end of this project, you will learn the basic concepts and fundamentals of Node-red. Node-RED is an opensource flow-based development tool for visual programming in javascript it allows the programmers to interconnect physical I/O, could based-systems, databases and different APIs, in many ways. originally, it was designed to work with the Internet of Things, i.e. devices that interact and control the real world, as it has evolved, it has become useful for a range of applications. In this project, we are going to cover key-core nodes in node-red. at the final task of this project we will create a weather alert application using node-red.
Node-Red
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the purpose of the project, and how to setup and run the Node-red.
Learn how to manipulate the msg object through the flow by using change and function nodes.
Learn to use Switch and Template nodes in your flow.
Learn the different variable scopes context, flow and global scopes in node-red
Learn to Work with APIs in node-red
by MKDec 26, 2021
Very good introduction in a practical way about Node-RED
by SLDec 1, 2021
muy facil de seguir ... y muy bueno explicando los niveles.
