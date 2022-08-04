Java for Beginners: Loops & Arrays
Use for-loops and while loops in a Java application
Use arrays in a Java application
Create Java applications that uses for loops, while loops, and arrays.
This Guided Project Java for Beginners: Loops & Arrays is for beginner level java learners. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use for-loops, while loops, and arrays in a Java application, and create a Java application that uses nested loops and arrays. To achieve this, we will work through a series of guided tasks using Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project is unique because you will build upon your basic knowledge of Java in an interactive environment and get ready for more advanced Java concepts. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to be already familiar with these basic java programming: variables, expressions, operators.
For Loop
Algorithms
Java Programming
Arrays
Software Engineering
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Introduction and orientation
Task 2: Use arrays to store data in Java
Task 3: Use a for loop in Java
Optional Practice: Demonstrate your understanding of while loops and arrays
Task 4: Use a while loop in Java
Task 5: Use multidimensional arrays in Java
Optional Practice: Demonstrate your understanding of iterating and array with a for loop
Task 6: Use nested for loops
Optional Cumulative Challenge: Test what you have learned in this project
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
