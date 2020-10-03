Julia for Beginners in Data Science
37 ratings
Learn how to clean data.
Learn how to do exploratory data analysis.
Learn about different types of joins.
This guided project is for those who want to learn how to use Julia for data cleaning as well as exploratory analysis. This project covers the syntax of Julia from a data science perspective. So you will not build anything during the course of this project. While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning. Special Features: 1) Work with 2 real-world datasets. 2) Detailed variable description booklets are provided in the github repository for this guided project. 3) This project provides challenges with solutions to encourage you to practice. 4) The real-world applications of each function are explained. 5) Best practices and tips are provided to ensure that you learn how to use pandas efficiently. 6) You get a copy of the jupyter notebook that you create which acts as a handy reference guide. Please note that the version of Julia used is 1.0.4 Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Data Cleansing
Exploratory Data Analysis
julia
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Working with Dictionaries
Loops and Conditional Statements
Loading/Exporting Data
Exploratory Data Analysis
Visualization
Data Cleaning
Sorting Data
Splitting Data
Advanced Joins
by MMNov 7, 2020
es un gran project para aprende de manera rapida y sencilla sobre Julia, así mismo explica algunos conceptos basicos de la ciencia de datos y como se realizan con Julia
by MPAug 26, 2021
This is a very good introductory course to understand the Data Science capabilities of Julia packages.
by JSOct 3, 2020
Very handson course. With some knowledge in DScience it was easy to learn about the characteristics of why Julia is beign used.
