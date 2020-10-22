Learn Java with no prior programming experience
Effectively use recursion (loops) and conditional (if/else) programming commands
Absolute beginners welcome! In this guided project, we’ll draw upon 40 years of research into the best ways to introduce new programming concepts in an enjoyable but rapid manner. Many courses with titles like "Java for Beginners" really mean “Java for people who know other programming languages but are beginners at Java." This guided project will include introductory programming activities that provide you the best possible foundation for continuing on to other Java programming courses. Note: discussion forums in guided projects such as this one are not monitored or supported by Coursera staff or instructors.
Computer Programming
Java
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Paint grid squares using a visual programming environment (Concepts)
Use loops and conditionals within a visual programming environment (Concepts)
Debugging: knowing what to do when things go wrong (Skills)
Use loops and conditionals in a professional coding tool (Skills)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MTOct 27, 2020
its a good way to get to start understanding java from an beginner perspective. It also allows you to have a lot of interactions with the guided project and gives you a better understanding as well
by AIJan 2, 2021
the course instructor was great but i needed more time being new to this. Thank you to Ravi.
by RBOct 24, 2020
This was an easy-going intro, not sure if I know how to do anything yet, but I can see that it's not intimidating.
by GLOct 22, 2020
An in-depth course which I will for computer scientist and anyone interested in learning Java. Very Impressive outlook!
