Build Multilayer Perceptron Models with Keras
Build and train a multilayer perceptron (MLP) with Keras
Perform topic classification with neural networks
In this 45-minute long project-based course, you will build and train a multilayer perceptronl (MLP) model using Keras, with Tensorflow as its backend. We will be working with the Reuters dataset, a set of short newswires and their topics, published by Reuters in 1986. It's a very simple, widely used toy dataset for text classification. There are 46 different topics, some of which are more represented than others. But each topic has at least 10 examples in the training set. So in this project, you will build a MLP feed-forward neural network to classify Reuters newswires into 46 different mutually-exclusive topics. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview and Import Libraries
Load the Reuters Dataset
Vectorize Sequences and One-hot Encode Class Labels
Build Multilayer Perceptron Model
Train Model
Evaluate Model on Test Data
by AMMay 19, 2020
Nice project for practice. For those who are beginner it is very good for them to do practice.
by BBJul 16, 2020
Professor taught course quite well and work load was bearable. Though it was soooooo easy course I would suggest Professor to increase the difficulty level by adding another week.
by MSJul 31, 2020
easty-to-use, fast project accompanied by a general understanding of MPLs!
by CMOct 3, 2021
This course is like learning to cook with microwave. Sufficiently easy for a great start. Can be followed up with course recommendations on data preprocessing, model tuning and evaluation, etc.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
