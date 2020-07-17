BB
Jul 16, 2020
Professor taught course quite well and work load was bearable. Though it was soooooo easy course I would suggest Professor to increase the difficulty level by adding another week.
VD
May 14, 2020
Nice project, could be a bit better with more written instructions. But still, learnt a lot!
By Bilal B•
Jul 17, 2020
Professor taught course quite well and work load was bearable. Though it was soooooo easy course I would suggest Professor to increase the difficulty level by adding another week.
By Alvaro V•
Aug 28, 2020
Good project, but the questions in the quiz need to be updated, clear and detailed explanatios in every step.
By Vaishnavi D•
May 15, 2020
Nice project, could be a bit better with more written instructions. But still, learnt a lot!
By Feng J•
Oct 3, 2020
very easy to follow and practice this simple hands-on project !
By Kizimenko V•
Jun 3, 2020
Nice and quick introduction to MLP with Keras! Thanks so much!
By Yang X•
Jul 5, 2021
A very good guidance
By SWAPNA•
May 18, 2020
little slow server
By RAIS M•
May 9, 2020
very nice course
By Anita S G•
Jan 28, 2021
Good Course.
By Kamlesh C•
Jun 20, 2020
Thanks
By p s•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 22, 2020
good
By Chow K M•
Oct 4, 2021
This course is like learning to cook with microwave. Sufficiently easy for a great start. Can be followed up with course recommendations on data preprocessing, model tuning and evaluation, etc.
By Akash G M•
May 20, 2020
Nice project for practice. For those who are beginner it is very good for them to do practice.
By Mohammad J S•
Aug 1, 2020
easty-to-use, fast project accompanied by a general understanding of MPLs!
By Md. M H•
Sep 26, 2020
very helpful for beginner
By SARAVANAN.V•
Jul 11, 2020
it's my 50th course ...
By ANANTHARAJ.R•
Jun 23, 2020
No comments
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Eduardo M d S•
Jul 2, 2020
Este curso apenas te guia a escrever algumas linhas, explicando superficialmente o que essa linhas significam, sem dar informações suficientes de como usar as mesmas bibliotecas para realizar outras tarefas.
By Idris•
Sep 20, 2020
When the model we fit is clearly awful but "it is not the purpose of this course" I am sorry you forgot to mention that. I do not recommend this unless it is free.
By KARTIKEYA G•
Jun 6, 2020
VERY POOR SERVICE