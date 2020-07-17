Chevron Left
In this 45-minute long project-based course, you will build and train a multilayer perceptronl (MLP) model using Keras, with Tensorflow as its backend. We will be working with the Reuters dataset, a set of short newswires and their topics, published by Reuters in 1986. It's a very simple, widely used toy dataset for text classification. There are 46 different topics, some of which are more represented than others. But each topic has at least 10 examples in the training set. So in this project, you will build a MLP feed-forward neural network to classify Reuters newswires into 46 different mutually-exclusive topics. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Keras pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

BB

Jul 16, 2020

Professor taught course quite well and work load was bearable. Though it was soooooo easy course I would suggest Professor to increase the difficulty level by adding another week.

VD

May 14, 2020

Nice project, could be a bit better with more written instructions. But still, learnt a lot!

By Bilal B

Jul 17, 2020

Professor taught course quite well and work load was bearable. Though it was soooooo easy course I would suggest Professor to increase the difficulty level by adding another week.

By Alvaro V

Aug 28, 2020

Good project, but the questions in the quiz need to be updated, clear and detailed explanatios in every step.

By Vaishnavi D

May 15, 2020

Nice project, could be a bit better with more written instructions. But still, learnt a lot!

By Feng J

Oct 3, 2020

very easy to follow and practice this simple hands-on project !

By Kizimenko V

Jun 3, 2020

Nice and quick introduction to MLP with Keras! Thanks so much!

By Yang X

Jul 5, 2021

A very good guidance

By SWAPNA

May 18, 2020

little slow server

By RAIS M

May 9, 2020

very nice course

By Anita S G

Jan 28, 2021

Good Course.

By Kamlesh C

Jun 20, 2020

Thanks

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By sarithanakkala

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 22, 2020

good

By Chow K M

Oct 4, 2021

T​his course is like learning to cook with microwave. Sufficiently easy for a great start. Can be followed up with course recommendations on data preprocessing, model tuning and evaluation, etc.

By Akash G M

May 20, 2020

Nice project for practice. For those who are beginner it is very good for them to do practice.

By Mohammad J S

Aug 1, 2020

easty-to-use, fast project accompanied by a general understanding of MPLs!

By Md. M H

Sep 26, 2020

very helpful for beginner

By SARAVANAN.V

Jul 11, 2020

it's my 50th course ...

By ANANTHARAJ.R

Jun 23, 2020

No comments

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Eduardo M d S

Jul 2, 2020

Este curso apenas te guia a escrever algumas linhas, explicando superficialmente o que essa linhas significam, sem dar informações suficientes de como usar as mesmas bibliotecas para realizar outras tarefas.

By Idris

Sep 20, 2020

When the model we fit is clearly awful but "it is not the purpose of this course" I am sorry you forgot to mention that. I do not recommend this unless it is free.

By KARTIKEYA G

Jun 6, 2020

VERY POOR SERVICE

