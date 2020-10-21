AWS Elastic Beanstalk: Build & Deploy a Node.js RESTful API

In this Guided Project, you will:

Build a Node.js RESTful API - GET, PUT, DELETE, POST HTTP Handlers

Deploy Node.js RESTful API into AWS cloud servers using AWS Elastic Beanstalk services.

2 hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Node.js RESTful API & launch it on your own server using AWS Elastic Beanstalk technology. You will be using the Express.js, or simply Express, a back end web application framework for Node.js framework to create your RESTful API & AWS desktop management console to deploy the RESTful API to the AWS servers. Additionally, you will learn more about reading the server logs, how to switch between different versions of your API applications & also, monitoring your AWS servers using Elastic Beanstalk Management Console. Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option.

Skills you will develop

  • aws

  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)

  • EC2

  • Node.Js

  • beanstalk

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a RESTful API - GET HTTP Handler

  2. Create a RESTful API - PUT HTTP Handler

  3. Create a RESTful API - DELETE HTTP Handler

  4. Create a RESTful API - POST HTTP Handler

  5. Launch an AWS EC2 instance(Virtual Server) using AWS Elastic Beanstalk.

  6. Deploy Node.js RESTful API application into AWS virtual servers.

  7. Explore the AWS server logs: Error logs & Debug logs.

  8. Perform additional AWS Elastic Beanstalk actions: Application versioning, Restart servers, Server performance monitoring & Terminate the server.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

