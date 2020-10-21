AWS Elastic Beanstalk: Build & Deploy a Node.js RESTful API
Build a Node.js RESTful API - GET, PUT, DELETE, POST HTTP Handlers
Deploy Node.js RESTful API into AWS cloud servers using AWS Elastic Beanstalk services.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Node.js RESTful API & launch it on your own server using AWS Elastic Beanstalk technology. You will be using the Express.js, or simply Express, a back end web application framework for Node.js framework to create your RESTful API & AWS desktop management console to deploy the RESTful API to the AWS servers. Additionally, you will learn more about reading the server logs, how to switch between different versions of your API applications & also, monitoring your AWS servers using Elastic Beanstalk Management Console. Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option.
aws
Application Programming Interfaces (API)
EC2
Node.Js
beanstalk
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a RESTful API - GET HTTP Handler
Create a RESTful API - PUT HTTP Handler
Create a RESTful API - DELETE HTTP Handler
Create a RESTful API - POST HTTP Handler
Launch an AWS EC2 instance(Virtual Server) using AWS Elastic Beanstalk.
Deploy Node.js RESTful API application into AWS virtual servers.
Explore the AWS server logs: Error logs & Debug logs.
Perform additional AWS Elastic Beanstalk actions: Application versioning, Restart servers, Server performance monitoring & Terminate the server.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by LKOct 21, 2020
I've only 1 screen and found it difficult to navigate between the virtual machine and the video in one tab. It's better if there's an option to open each of it in a separate tab.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
