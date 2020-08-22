Position Elements on a Page with CSS
22 ratings
Control the flow of blocks on a web page.
Apply knowledge of the box model when positioning elements on a web page.
Write CSS rules to position blocks on a web page.
In this intermediate-level course you will explore how CSS (Cascading Stylesheets) can be used to control the position of objects on your web page. You will learn to wrap text around an image and create a horizontal menu bar of links using CSS. Using the Notepad++ editor, you will update an internal stylesheet with the CSS rules that control blocks of content. The Chrome browser is used to display the page to test the results of your work. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Web Development
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Box Model
Positioning with CSS
Web Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Alter an HTML file to control the flow of blocks on the page.
Use CSS to modify the appearance of a page using the components of the box model.
Practice using the position property to place boxes on a page.
Write the CSS code to surround an image with text using the float property.
Write the CSS code to create a horizontal menu of hyperlinks.
by SSAug 22, 2020
nice project and pretty well organised content to learn the outlook of any web page.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
