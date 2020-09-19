Merge, Sort and Filter Data in Python Pandas

In this Guided Project, you will:

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Visualizing data patterns often involves re-arrangement and elimination to determine patterns. For example, in a list of data with yearly rainfall amounts, to quickly determine the years with the most rainfall, the data can be sorted according to rainfall in descending order. A filter could be used to limit the amount of data observed, for example, to only show rainfall amounts greater than an inch. A merge can be used to join two datasets together, for example rainfall and temperature data from two different sources. The ability to sort, merge and filter data has always existed using SQL with database data, now it can be done in application memory space using Python. In this course, you will create an application that reads data from two CSV files. You will learn how to merge, sort, and filter the data to ultimately produce a regression plot to determine a possible correlation between two data sets.

Skills you will develop

  • Data Science

  • merging

  • Python Programming

  • filtering

  • Pandas

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Read the data into a Pandas DataFrame.

  2. Use a Filter to remove outliers in the data.

  3. Combine the data using Pandas Merge.

  4. Sort the data by rainfall and temperature.

  5. Use the Seaborn package to create a regression plot.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

