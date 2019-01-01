Quick resumeCreator with JavaScript
1,725 already enrolled
Learn what is HTML and how to code a form
Learn data from a user is taken by JavaScript
Learn to use simple CSS with JavaScript to how to use format HTML
This project is for people who are interested in learning how JavaScript works, how it takes data from a plain HTML form and uses it to output another HTML document. The project is simple and easy to learn and has been explained very thoroughly so that basic learners can come up with a useful and fun product. Learners can later use the techniques learnt in this process to output any HTML form and also learn to use simple JavaScript. No prior experience with JavaScript is required, though some familiarity with HTML and CSS is helpful. The end product is a cool and quick resume creator that anyone can use to whip up a resume, download it and use on their job hunt!
Web Design
Html
JavaScript
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand what a HTML form’s purpose
Build an HTML form with inline CSS styling
Collect data from the form using JavaScript
Create and output an HTML document with CSS using JavaScript
Understand how the window object works in the Browser and how to download from it.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
