Did you know that proper use of hashtags can significantly increase your post engagement? This Guided Project is designed to help social media strategists and marketers effectively leverage Flick for strategic hashtag management and post scheduling.
Flick Social for Beginners: Accelerating Social Media Output
Taught in English
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Set up and customize a Flick account to optimize the platform's hashtag suggestion and analytics features for a targeted marketing strategy
Conduct hashtag research using Flick, employing advanced filters to identify competitive and relevant hashtags for a specific market niche
Efficiently organize and manage hashtags into thematic collections and using Flick's scheduling tool to plan and create strategic social media posts
February 2024
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Signup, Setup and Connect Accounts
Initial Hashtag Search and Use Hashtag Metrics
Apply Filters for Better Hashtag Targeting
Create 3 Hashtag Niche Collections
Posting and Scheduling Against a Collection
