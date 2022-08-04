React - Working with Higher Order Components

By the end of this course you will be able to start working with higher order components in React applications. We will start by focusing on the core higher order component concepts reinforced by code examples which start off simple to drill the concepts, and toward the end we gradually increase the complexity and variety of real world examples of higher order component logic utility. This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with Javascript in general and React specifically, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React.
Web Development
React (Web Framework)
Application development
Mobile Development
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step