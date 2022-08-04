Web Development in React.js: Build a Web App
Pass data between components using React's state and props
Manage data by making asynchronous API calls using React's lifecycle methods
Implement CSS styling and responsive design in React components
Welcome to this Guided Project where you will learn how to build a movie search application using React. In modern web development, it's crucial to know how to make asynchronous API calls and handle data fetching. In this tutorial, you'll make HTTP requests to a movie database API in ReactJS, as well as use React's useEffect hook to manage component state and render said data. You will also create reusable components and pass props between them. But what's a React app without some style? Fear not, you will also be using CSS to make your app look visually appealing. By the end of this project, you will have created a fully functional movie search application, with the ability to add and remove movies to a list of favorites. You will also have worked with APIs, React hooks, and CSS styling in React. Get ready to take your web development skills to the next level! In order to get the most out of this project, it is recommended learners have a background in the following: Basic programming concepts such as variables, functions, and conditional statements. familiarity with React.js library, such as its component-based architecture, props, and state. Working with APIs using JavaScript and basic command line knowledge. This project should take approximately 1 hour to complete
Web Development
React (Web Framework)
Application development
JavaScript
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Adding Movie Search Functionality with OMDB API
Build components and state to store and render movies
Add functionality to delete movie and conditionally render movies
Demonstrate your understanding of React functional components, props and state
Build a Modal Component for extra Movie Details
Polish website with CSS styling
Cumulative task
