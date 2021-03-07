Monitoring & Telemetry for Production Systems
22 ratings
Understand Monitoring & Telemetry Fundamentals
Equip yourself with Linux Command line Monitoring Tools
Learn to implement Monitoring Tools like Grafana, Netdata, ELK, CAdvisor & Prometheus
22 ratings
Understand Monitoring & Telemetry Fundamentals
Equip yourself with Linux Command line Monitoring Tools
Learn to implement Monitoring Tools like Grafana, Netdata, ELK, CAdvisor & Prometheus
Monitoring & Telemetry for Production Systems is a concise guided project about various methods of monitoring Production Servers to ensure Reliability of Web Services, Sites, Servers and Applications. This guided-project introduces you to Monitoring & Telemetry for Production Systems. The tasks comprising this project demonstrate how Production Servers and Applications are monitored and the tools used in the process. For a successful DevOps setup, a good monitoring platform lets you monitor infrastructure and application performance, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or across containerized environments — so you have complete visibility into every system, all the time. This guided-project introduces you to these tenets of monitoring wit h meaningful hands-on exercises. By the end of this project, you will be able to: - Learn Monitoring & Telemetry Fundamentals - Equip yourself with Linux Command line Monitoring Tools - Understand how to perform Server & Docker Container Monitoring with Netdata & Cadvisor - Perform Application Monitoring & Telemetry with Prometheus & Grafana - Part I - Perform Application Monitoring & Telemetry with Prometheus & Grafana - Part II - Implement Log Monitoring & Analysis with ELK Stack
Devops
Docker (Software)
Cloud Infrastructure
Microservices
Systems Monitoring
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Monitoring & Telemetry Fundamentals
Linux Command line Monitoring Tools
Server & Docker Container Monitoring with Netdata & Cadvisor
Application Monitoring & Telemetry with Prometheus & Grafana - Part I
Application Monitoring & Telemetry with Prometheus & Grafana - Part II
Log Monitoring & Analysis with ELK Stack
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by NKJun 29, 2021
Absolute begineer stuff, I used it to brush up this skill which I learnt long ago.
by SQMar 7, 2021
Great course to advance your software career. Very helpful. Need more of this
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.