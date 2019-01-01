Profile

Prasanjit Singh

Instructor & Subject Matter Expert

Bio

Prasanjit Singh is a Cloud Engineering Manager & DevOps practitioner. He has worked extensively on implementing Cloud, DevOps & AI practices to improve customer experience for large enterprises globally. Prasanjit holds a Masters in Information Technology and has taught several courses on Computer Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to over 30,000+ students worldwide. You can find out more about Prasanjit and his mission at www.binpipe.org For more educational videos subscribe to his channel https://youtube.binpipe.org

Monitoring & Telemetry for Production Systems

Ansible Basics & Installing WordPress on LAMP with Playbooks

Docker Essentials & Building a Containerized Web Application

Terraform Basics: Automate Provisioning of AWS EC2 Instances

