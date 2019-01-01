Prasanjit Singh is a Cloud Engineering Manager & DevOps practitioner. He has worked extensively on implementing Cloud, DevOps & AI practices to improve customer experience for large enterprises globally. Prasanjit holds a Masters in Information Technology and has taught several courses on Computer Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to over 30,000+ students worldwide. You can find out more about Prasanjit and his mission at www.binpipe.org For more educational videos subscribe to his channel https://youtube.binpipe.org