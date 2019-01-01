Set up your dev environment for MERN developers on Linux
By the end of this project, you will set up your development environment for MERN web developers on Linux. Often, a dynamic web application consists of many different technologies and programming languages. Creating a web application with NodeJS, Express, and React allows the developer to use JavaScript throughout the stack with a focus on the logic rather than the language. In this project we will focus on installation and setup, rather that the code itself. This will allow you to use the same scaffolding approach for your future MERN applications. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Mongoose
MERN
Mongodb
Node
React
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install Node.JS using the fast and simple node manager (fnm) Installer.
Install MongoDB and Import the CSV file data into MongoDB.
Install Express and Create the Directory Structure.
Install React and Create the React Application.
Test the MERN Application in its entirety.
