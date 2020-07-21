Simple Retrieval Queries in MySQL Workbench
79 ratings
2,065 already enrolled
Describe the components of a relational table.
Retrieve data from a table using an SQL Query.
Modify the appearance of query results with filtering and sorting.
In this beginning-level course you will use MySQL Workbench to write basic SQL queries that retrieve data from tables in a relational database. As a DBMS (database management system), MySQL is used by many organizations for managing a variety of types and sizes of databases. MySQL Workbench acts as an integrated development environment allowing users to work with relational databases using a visual user interface rather than the command line. In hands-on activities in MySQL Workbench, you will write and execute the SQL code that retrieves data to satisfy a request. In addition, you will include the filters, sorting, and calculated columns to produce required output. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Mysql Workbench
Database Application
Queries
MySQL
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Tables in MySQL Workbench
Queries in MySQL Workbench
The SELECT Statement
The WHERE Clause
The Combination WHERE Clause
The ORDER BY Clause
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by NJSep 18, 2020
very good course, nice and give good understanding of the concept given
by RFJul 21, 2020
thanks for guide me. It's very usefull to checking my understanding.
by IDMay 10, 2022
Great intro course. Judy provides great examples and hits all of the marks succinctly and quickly. The layout of the course with the virtual desktop also puts this course over the top.
by YTJan 27, 2021
Best Introductory course I've taken so far. She goes into more detail about the syntax and function of the interface than other instructors have. If you're totally new to SQL take this course!
