Chevron Left
Back to Simple Retrieval Queries in MySQL Workbench

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Simple Retrieval Queries in MySQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
79 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

In this beginning-level course you will use MySQL Workbench to write basic SQL queries that retrieve data from tables in a relational database. As a DBMS (database management system), MySQL is used by many organizations for managing a variety of types and sizes of databases. MySQL Workbench acts as an integrated development environment allowing users to work with relational databases using a visual user interface rather than the command line. In hands-on activities in MySQL Workbench, you will write and execute the SQL code that retrieves data to satisfy a request. In addition, you will include the filters, sorting, and calculated columns to produce required output. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

YT

Jan 27, 2021

Best Introductory course I've taken so far. She goes into more detail about the syntax and function of the interface than other instructors have. If you're totally new to SQL take this course!

ID

May 10, 2022

Great intro course. Judy provides great examples and hits all of the marks succinctly and quickly. The layout of the course with the virtual desktop also puts this course over the top.

Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Simple Retrieval Queries in MySQL Workbench

By Yi F T

Jan 28, 2021

Best Introductory course I've taken so far. She goes into more detail about the syntax and function of the interface than other instructors have. If you're totally new to SQL take this course!

By Ignacio D

May 11, 2022

Great intro course. Judy provides great examples and hits all of the marks succinctly and quickly. The layout of the course with the virtual desktop also puts this course over the top.

By Naman J

Sep 19, 2020

very good course, nice and give good understanding of the concept given

By Ronny F

Jul 22, 2020

thanks for guide me. It's very usefull to checking my understanding.

By Ritik V

Sep 1, 2020

One of the best Guided Projects for beginners.

By Erica

Oct 15, 2020

very easy and enjoyable to learn

By Nileshkumar R P

Aug 28, 2020

Great way to teaching

By Emmanuel C

Nov 15, 2020

this course is great

By Rupesh V

Sep 12, 2020

very useful coures

By DILIP l

Sep 2, 2020

Nice and good

By SHISHUPAL P

Sep 5, 2020

its too good

By BHAVIKA S

Sep 9, 2020

HELPFUL

By Muhammad T

Sep 4, 2020

Informative

By Anshuman B

Aug 7, 2020

GTGT

By Aditi S

Sep 8, 2020

cloud workspace is not up to the mark.It is bad. Instructor is really good .

By Aaina

Nov 2, 2020

Quite basic, must have some other things to offer considering the price.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder