Statistical Forecasting Techniques in Google Sheets
Identify use cases for forecasting growth
Understand and recognize linear and exponential growth
Conduct exponential regression with a linear model
We consume forecasted data regularly in our personal and business lives, covering everything from the weather to projected investment returns. At work we use forecasted data for a multitude of purposes including developing strategies, budgets, and to provide the right amount of resources to meet demand. In this course, you will get your feet wet with statistical forecasting by designing, creating, and interpreting a growth forecast. You will do this as we work side-by-side in the free-to-use software Google Sheets. By the end of this course, you will understand use cases for conducting forecasts in your workplace and be able to confidently conduct a growth forecast in any spreadsheet software. You will also understand when it is necessary to refine a model to improve the accuracy of forecasted projections. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Forecasting
Business Projections
Feature Engineering
Predictive Analytics
Business Intelligence
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify the problem to solve with statistical forecasting techniques
Conduct exponential regression with a linear model
Conduct exponential regression with a linear model and fit with a linear trend line.
Evaluate the forecast's fit to historic data and determine next steps.
by RMAug 30, 2020
The course is good, instructor is good too but the split-screen feature is a terrible idea. They just should share the file for practice
