Statistical Forecasting Techniques in Google Sheets

In this Guided Project, you will:

Identify use cases for forecasting growth

Understand and recognize linear and exponential growth

Conduct exponential regression with a linear model

We consume forecasted data regularly in our personal and business lives, covering everything from the weather to projected investment returns. At work we use forecasted data for a multitude of purposes including developing strategies, budgets, and to provide the right amount of resources to meet demand. In this course, you will get your feet wet with statistical forecasting by designing, creating, and interpreting a growth forecast. You will do this as we work side-by-side in the free-to-use software Google Sheets. By the end of this course, you will understand use cases for conducting forecasts in your workplace and be able to confidently conduct a growth forecast in any spreadsheet software. You will also understand when it is necessary to refine a model to improve the accuracy of forecasted projections. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Forecasting

  • Business Projections

  • Feature Engineering

  • Predictive Analytics

  • Business Intelligence

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Identify the problem to solve with statistical forecasting techniques

  2. Conduct exponential regression with a linear model

  3. Conduct exponential regression with a linear model and fit with a linear trend line.

  4. Evaluate the forecast's fit to historic data and determine next steps.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

