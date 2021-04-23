Create a Superhero Name Generator with TensorFlow

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Natural language generation with a deep learning model

Using tokenizer in TensorFlow

In this guided project, we are going to create a neural network and train it on a small dataset of superhero names to learn to generate similar names. The dataset has over 9000 names of superheroes, supervillains and other fictional characters from a number of different comic books, TV shows and movies. Text generation is a common natural language processing task. We will create a character level language model that will predict the next character for a given input sequence. In order to get a new predicted superhero name, we will need to give our model a seed input - this can be a single character or a sequence of characters, and the model will then generate the next character that it predicts should after the input sequence. This character is then added to the seed input to create a new input, which is then used again to generate the next character, and so on. You will need prior programming experience in Python. Some experience with TensorFlow is recommended. This is a practical, hands on guided project for learners who already have theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks, and optimization algorithms like gradient descent but want to understand how to use the TensorFlow to start performing natural language processing tasks like text classification or text generation. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Prior programming experience in Python. Conceptual understanding of Neural Networks. Prior experience with TensorFlow and Keras is recommended.

  • Natural Language Processing

  • Deep Learning

  • Machine Learning

  • Tensorflow

  • Natural Language Generation

  1. Introduction

  2. Data and Tokenizer

  3. Names and Sequences

  4. Creating Examples

  5. Training and Validation Sets

  6. Creating the Model

  7. Training the Model

  8. Generating Names

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

