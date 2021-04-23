Create a Superhero Name Generator with TensorFlow
19 ratings
Natural language generation with a deep learning model
Using tokenizer in TensorFlow
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
19 ratings
Natural language generation with a deep learning model
Using tokenizer in TensorFlow
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this guided project, we are going to create a neural network and train it on a small dataset of superhero names to learn to generate similar names. The dataset has over 9000 names of superheroes, supervillains and other fictional characters from a number of different comic books, TV shows and movies. Text generation is a common natural language processing task. We will create a character level language model that will predict the next character for a given input sequence. In order to get a new predicted superhero name, we will need to give our model a seed input - this can be a single character or a sequence of characters, and the model will then generate the next character that it predicts should after the input sequence. This character is then added to the seed input to create a new input, which is then used again to generate the next character, and so on. You will need prior programming experience in Python. Some experience with TensorFlow is recommended. This is a practical, hands on guided project for learners who already have theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks, and optimization algorithms like gradient descent but want to understand how to use the TensorFlow to start performing natural language processing tasks like text classification or text generation. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Prior programming experience in Python. Conceptual understanding of Neural Networks. Prior experience with TensorFlow and Keras is recommended.
Natural Language Processing
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Tensorflow
Natural Language Generation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Data and Tokenizer
Names and Sequences
Creating Examples
Training and Validation Sets
Creating the Model
Training the Model
Generating Names
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RSOct 3, 2021
I gained more knowledge about machine learning from this project.
by AJJan 2, 2022
Instructor has a very clear and smooth flow of teaching. Every step of the project is properly explained. Prior Tensorflow knowledge can be helpful though not necessary.
by MSApr 23, 2021
Course doen't generate tangible outcome. It leaves you at a hangover. Otherwise this course is good.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.