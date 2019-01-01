Take your Ebook Design to the Next Level with Canva
Develop an Ebook Cover template using Canva
Add an eye catching photo to your project and learn to edit it with Canva
Include charts in your ebook with Canva
Develop an Ebook Cover template using Canva
Add an eye catching photo to your project and learn to edit it with Canva
Include charts in your ebook with Canva
By the end of this project, you will learn how to design an ebook using the free version of Canva. You will create an eye catching cover, a table of contents and charts for your ebook. One of the most effective ways to turn your passions into a business and monetize your skills is by selling eBooks online. Everyone has areas of expertise that can help you create eBooks. There are people out there who value your knowledge and want to learn more. You can help them if you start selling eBooks. By the end of this project, you will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create an Ebook template. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Canva
Marketing
ebook
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Canva account and navigate the Canva dashboard
Develop an Ebook Cover template using Canva
Add an eye catching photo to your project and learn to edit it with Canva
Include charts in your ebook with Canva
Share, save and organize your Canva projects
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.