Terraform Basics: Automate Provisioning of AWS EC2 Instances

In this Guided Project, you will:

Understand, use and apply Terraform.

Know when to use different features.

Use Terraform with AWS.

Be able to apply DevOps techniques using Terraform.

In this Guided Project, you will do a quick tour of Terraform, one of the most popular tools used by DevOps teams to automate infrastructure tasks. Terraform's main appeal is that we just declare what our infrastructure should look like, and the tool will decide which actions must be taken to “materialize” that infrastructure. By the end of this project, you will have learnt how to automate your infrastructure with Terraform. This project will also prepare you with hands-on knowledge for automatically provisioning AWS EC2 server instances using Terraform scripts. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. All the resources used in the course come under free-tier provided by AWS for new users. But you might be charged if you have already used up your free-tier credits.

Skills you will develop

  • aws

  • Devops

  • infrastructure-as-code

  • Cloud

  • terraform

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Understand Terraform Basics  & Installation Steps

  2. Create your First Project & Understand Terraform Lifecycle

  3. Learn Core Terraform Concepts & Review Terraform Scripts

  4. Navigate AWS Account & get IAM Credentials

  5. Run Terraform to Provision EC2 Instances

  6. Clean up Infrastructure & Learn how Terraform is used for DevOps

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Reviews

