Terraform Basics: Automate Provisioning of AWS EC2 Instances
Understand, use and apply Terraform.
Know when to use different features.
Use Terraform with AWS.
Be able to apply DevOps techniques using Terraform.
Understand, use and apply Terraform.
Know when to use different features.
Use Terraform with AWS.
Be able to apply DevOps techniques using Terraform.
In this Guided Project, you will do a quick tour of Terraform, one of the most popular tools used by DevOps teams to automate infrastructure tasks. Terraform's main appeal is that we just declare what our infrastructure should look like, and the tool will decide which actions must be taken to “materialize” that infrastructure. By the end of this project, you will have learnt how to automate your infrastructure with Terraform. This project will also prepare you with hands-on knowledge for automatically provisioning AWS EC2 server instances using Terraform scripts. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. All the resources used in the course come under free-tier provided by AWS for new users. But you might be charged if you have already used up your free-tier credits.
aws
Devops
infrastructure-as-code
Cloud
terraform
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand Terraform Basics & Installation Steps
Create your First Project & Understand Terraform Lifecycle
Learn Core Terraform Concepts & Review Terraform Scripts
Navigate AWS Account & get IAM Credentials
Run Terraform to Provision EC2 Instances
Clean up Infrastructure & Learn how Terraform is used for DevOps
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ASApr 10, 2021
I was looking for prerequisite in terms of what Terraform is and what it does . I got these with example.
by BSOct 25, 2020
Great course, give the basics of Terraform it could have been longer with more use cases.
by LAJan 30, 2021
A great introductory course to terraform with an example to build ec2 instance with a test html page
by ZJan 5, 2021
Great guided project for those starting out with Terraform and Infrastructure as Code on AWS cloud. The instructional style was well organized. Thanks.
