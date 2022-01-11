The Pytorch basics you need to start your ML projects
You will learn how to prepare your ML coding environment.
You will know how to initialize and use Pytorch tensors.
You will know how to use the PyTorch neural network module
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
You will learn what PyTorch is and why we use it.
Learn how to prepare your ML coding environment.
Know how to initialize and use Pytorch tensors.
Know how to use the PyTorch neural network module.
Know how to use Pytorch optimizers.
Know the basic ML training loop with PyTorch.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JDJan 11, 2022
I had some issues in the beginning. But they were very simple to figure out.
