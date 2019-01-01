Use Bash Scripting on Linux to Execute Common commands
Create a User Interface in Bash Using a Select construct.
Modify and Call another Bash script to Add a New User.
Add a Linux command to the Bash Script to Check Top Disk Usage.
By the end of this project, you will use a bash script to execute commands and observe their output on a Linux system. Bash, or Bourne Again Shell, is more than a shell running in a terminal on Linux; it is a programming language that is used to create powerful programs called shell scripts. Shell scripts are often used to capture common repetitive tasks so they can be executed without the need to memorize multiple individual commands.
Bash Control Constructs
Bash command line processing
Linux Administration
Linux Commands
Bash Scripting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a Bash Script File in Visual Studio Code.
Create a User Interface in Bash Using a Select construct.
Modify and Call another Bash script to Add a New User.
Practice Task: Use Bash Scripting to Execute Common Commands
Add a Linux command to the Bash Script to Check Top Disk Usage.
Use a Linux Command in the Bash Script to Check Recent Logins.
Optional Capstone Task: Execute a common command in a Bash Script.
