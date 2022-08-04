Web Development in Javascript: Build Your First Website

Why should you learn Javascript to build a website? Javascript can make a website more interactive and user friendly. In this 90 minute long Guided Project, learn how to utilize and apply Javascript objects, add interactive features, and incorporate HTML, CSS and Javascript to develop a robust website. Using Javascript, HTML, and CSS, learners will create a website for a restaurant and develop an interactive menu. Learn how to use Javascript to add interactive features such as a toggle to switch between themes, and establish relationships between menu items to create "show recommended drinks", and "show recommended side orders" buttons. In order to be successful in this project, prerequisites include basic HTML and basic CSS, introductory-level Javascript, and basic programming.

  • JavaScript

  • Front-End Web Development

  • Web Development

