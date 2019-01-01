Working with SQL Stored Procedures using MySQL Workbench

Create stored procedures with and without input parameter(s)

Create stored procedures with output parameter(s)

Have you thought about creating a query that can be called several times to perform a routine task? Stored procedures offer this with a great advantage of efficiency. This project-based course, "Working with SQL Stored Procedures using MySQL Workbench" is intended for intermediate SQL users with some related experiences with SQL and who are willing to advance their knowledge and skills. In this 2-hour project-based course, you will learn how to create stored procedures for different tasks including stored procedures with one input parameter, multiple input parameters, and an output parameter(s). This course is structured in a systematic way and very practical, where you get an option to practice as you progress. This project-based course is an intermediate-level course in SQL. Therefore, to get the most out of this project, it is essential to understand using SQL. Specifically, you should be able to write SQL JOIN statements and work with aggregate functions. If you are not familiar with these concepts, it will be helpful to complete my previous project titled "Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions" and “Mastering SQL Joins.” However, if you are comfortable with these SQL concepts, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!

  • Data Manipulation

  • Mysql Workbench

  • Stored Procedure (SPROC)

  • database administration

  • MySQL

  1. Getting Started

  2. The MySQL Syntax for Stored Procedures

  3. Why Stored Procedures?

  4. (Optional) Practice Activity

  5. Stored Procedures with an Input Parameter

  6. Stored Procedures with Multiple Parameters

  7. (Optional) Practice Activity

  8. Select into a variable

  9. Stored Procedures with an Output Parameter

  10. (Optional) Practice Activity

  11. Wrap Up

  12. (Optional) Cumulative Challenge

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

