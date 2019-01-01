Working with SQL Stored Procedures using MySQL Workbench
Create stored procedures with and without input parameter(s)
Create stored procedures with output parameter(s)
Have you thought about creating a query that can be called several times to perform a routine task? Stored procedures offer this with a great advantage of efficiency. This project-based course, "Working with SQL Stored Procedures using MySQL Workbench" is intended for intermediate SQL users with some related experiences with SQL and who are willing to advance their knowledge and skills. In this 2-hour project-based course, you will learn how to create stored procedures for different tasks including stored procedures with one input parameter, multiple input parameters, and an output parameter(s). This course is structured in a systematic way and very practical, where you get an option to practice as you progress. This project-based course is an intermediate-level course in SQL. Therefore, to get the most out of this project, it is essential to understand using SQL. Specifically, you should be able to write SQL JOIN statements and work with aggregate functions. If you are not familiar with these concepts, it will be helpful to complete my previous project titled "Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions" and “Mastering SQL Joins.” However, if you are comfortable with these SQL concepts, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!
Data Manipulation
Mysql Workbench
Stored Procedure (SPROC)
database administration
MySQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting Started
The MySQL Syntax for Stored Procedures
Why Stored Procedures?
(Optional) Practice Activity
Stored Procedures with an Input Parameter
Stored Procedures with Multiple Parameters
(Optional) Practice Activity
Select into a variable
Stored Procedures with an Output Parameter
(Optional) Practice Activity
Wrap Up
(Optional) Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
