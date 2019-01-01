SoFi Logo

SoFi

SoFi’s mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich - it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We’re constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.

Courses and Specializations

The Fundamentals of Personal Finance
The Fundamentals of Personal Finance Specialization

Available now

Brian Walsh

Brian Walsh

Senior Manager, Financial Planner
Lauren Anastasio

Lauren Anastasio

Senior Financial Planner
www.sofi.com/?utm_source=coursera&utm_campaign=personal_finance_specialization&utm_medium=referral
https://www.facebook.com/SoFi/
https://twitter.com/SoFi/
`` https://www.youtube.com/c/SoFi/featured
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder