Google Cloud のさまざまなネットワーキング オプションについて学習しましょう。 このコースでは、講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを使用して、Virtual Private Cloud （VPC）のネットワーク、サブネット、ファイアウォールや、ネットワーク間の相 互接続、負荷分散、Cloud DNS、Cloud CDN、Cloud NAT などの Google Cloud ネットワーキング テクノロジーについて学習し、演習を行います。また、一般的な ネットワーク設計のパターンや、Cloud Deployment Manager または Terraform を 使用した自動デプロイについても学習します。 このコースを最大限に活用するには、次の条件を満たしている必要があります。 「Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure」を修了しているか、同等の 経験がある OSI 7 階層参照モデルに関する知識 IPv4 アドレス指定に関する知識 IPv4 ルートの管理経験
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版

Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks 日本語版

Networking in Google Cloud: Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management 日本語版

