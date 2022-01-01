- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
- Load Balancing
- Load Balancing (Computing)
- Ip Aliasing
- Network Load Balancing
- Network Planning And Design
- Network Monitoring
- Network Infrastructure
- Troubleshooting
Networking in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
であなたのキャリアを開始します Cloud Networking. クラウドネットワーキングソリューションを設計、開発、および管理して、ビジネス目標を推進します。
Offered By
What you will learn
Google VPC ネットワーク、サブネット、ルーターを構成し、VPC オブジェクトへの管理者権限を制御する
VPC 内のエンドポイントへのネットワーク アクセスを制御する
Google Cloud のロードバランサとプロキシのオプションから適切なものを選んで構成する
Cloud CDN を使用して、レイテンシを削減し、コストを節約する
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
このスペシャライゼーションには、Qwiklabsプラットフォームを使用したハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。 これらの実践的なコンポーネントを使用すると、ビデオ講義で学習したスキルを適用できます。プロジェクトには、Qwiklabs内で使用および構成されるGoogle CloudPlatform製品などのトピックが組み込まれます。モジュール全体で説明されている概念を実際に体験することが期待できます。
• OSI 7 階層参照モデルに関する知識
• IPv4 アドレス指定に関する知識
• IPv4 ルートの管理経験
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版
このコースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）の操作に必要な重要な概念と用語について説明していきます。Google Cloud Platform で使用できる Google App Engine、Google Compute Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine、Google Cloud Storage、Google Cloud SQL、BigQuery などのさまざまなコンピューティング サービスとストレージ サービスについて説明し、それぞれを比較します。さらに、Google Cloud Resource Manager のリソース階層や Google Cloud Identity and Access Management といった、リソースとポリシーを管理するための重要なツールについても説明します。ハンズオンラボでは、GCP を操作するための基本的なスキルを習得します。
Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks 日本語版
Google Cloud のさまざまなネットワーキング オプションについて学習します。このコースでは、講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通して、Virtual Private Cloud（VPC）ネットワーク、サブネット、ファイアウォールのほか、ネットワーク間の相互接続、負荷分散、Cloud DNS、Cloud CDN、Cloud NAT など、Google Cloud のさまざまなネットワーク テクノロジーを学び、実際にデプロイします。また、一般的なネットワーク設計パターンと、Cloud Deployment Manager または Terraform による自動デプロイについても学習します。
Networking in Google Cloud: Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management 日本語版
Google Cloud のさまざまなネットワーキング オプションについて学習します。このコースでは、講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを使用して、Virtual Private Cloud（VPC）のネットワーク、サブネット、ファイアウォールや、ネットワーク間の相互接続、負荷分散、Cloud DNS、Cloud CDN、Cloud NAT などの Google Cloud ネットワーキング テクノロジーについて学習し、演習を行います。また、一般的なネットワーク設計のパターンや、Terraform を使用した自動デプロイについても学習します。
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.