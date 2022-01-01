- Google Compute Engine
Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
クラウドセキュリティでキャリアをスタート. このセルフペースのスペシャライゼーションは、Google Cloudのセキュリティ管理、ベストプラクティス、テクニックに関する幅広い調査を提供します。
Offered By
What you will learn
セキュリティに対するGoogleのアプローチを理解します。
Cloud Identityを使用して管理IDを管理し、VPCファイアウォールとCloudArmorを使用してIPトラフィック制御を実装します。
Google Cloud Resource Manager、Cloud IAMを使用して、最小特権の管理アクセスを実装します。
Remediate important types of vulnerabilities, especially public access to data and VMs.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
このスペシャライゼーションには、Qwiklabsプラットフォームを使用したハンズオンラボが組み込まれています。 これらの実践的なコンポーネントを使用すると、ビデオ講義で学習したスキルを適用できます。プロジェクトには、Qwiklabs内で使用および構成されるGoogleCloud製品などのトピックが組み込まれます。モジュール全体で説明されている概念の多くを実際に体験することが期待できます。
このトレーニングコースでは、GoogleCloudのセキュリティ管理とテクニックについて幅広く学びます。 安全なGoogleCloudソリューションのコンポーネントを調査して導入します。
推奨対象：[クラウド]情報セキュリティアナリスト、アーキテクト、エンジニア、情報セキュリティ/サイバーセキュリティスペシャリスト、インフラストラクチャアーキテクト。
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure 日本語版
このコースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）の操作に必要な重要な概念と用語について説明していきます。Google Cloud Platform で使用できる Google App Engine、Google Compute Engine、Google Kubernetes Engine、Google Cloud Storage、Google Cloud SQL、BigQuery などのさまざまなコンピューティング サービスとストレージ サービスについて説明し、それぞれを比較します。さらに、Google Cloud Resource Manager のリソース階層や Google Cloud Identity and Access Management といった、リソースとポリシーを管理するための重要なツールについても説明します。ハンズオンラボでは、GCP を操作するための基本的なスキルを習得します。
Managing Security in Google Cloud Platform 日本語版
このセルフペース型トレーニングでは、Google Cloud のセキュリティ管理機能と手法について幅広く学習できます。録画された講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通じて、セキュアな Google Cloud ソリューションのコンポーネントを確認し、実際にデプロイを行います。対象のコンポーネントには、Cloud Identity、Resource Manager、Cloud IAM、Virtual Private Cloud ファイアウォール、Cloud Load Balancing、クラウド ピアリング、Cloud Interconnect、VPC Service Controls などがあります。
Security Best Practices in Google Cloud 日本語版
このセルフペース型トレーニングでは、Google Cloud のセキュリティ管理機能と手法について幅広く学習できます。録画された講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通じて、セキュアな Google Cloud ソリューションのコンポーネントを確認し、実際にデプロイを行います。対象のコンポーネントには、Cloud Identity、Resource Manager、Cloud IAM、Virtual Private Cloud ファイアウォール、Cloud Load Balancing、クラウド ピアリング、Cloud Interconnect、VPC Service Controls などがあります。
Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities on Google Cloud 日本語版
このセルフペース型トレーニング コースでは、分散型サービス拒否攻撃（DDoS）、フィッシング攻撃、コンテンツの分類と使用に関わる脅威などの攻撃に対して、Google Cloud ベース インフラストラクチャのさまざま箇所で講じることができる緩和策について学習します。また、Security Command Center、Cloud Logging と監査ロギング、ならびに Forseti を使って組織のセキュリティ・ポリシーに対する全体的なコンプライアンスを確認する方法についても学習します。
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
