创新思维
Available now
高效协作
Available now
《MBA论文写作指导》
Available now
信息社会的机遇和挑战
Available now
快速学习
Available now
he University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) is a prominent university in China and enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide. It was established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in 1958. USTC is a world leader in fields like quantum manipulation, nanotechnology, high-temperature superconductivity, speech processing, fire science and life science. Its educational principles emphasize fundamental theories and provide students with a wide range of high-level training that incorporates newly emerging as well as interdisciplinary fields of study
Available now