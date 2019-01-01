University of Science and Technology of China Logo

he University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) is a prominent university in China and enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide. It was established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in 1958. USTC is a world leader in fields like quantum manipulation, nanotechnology, high-temperature superconductivity, speech processing, fire science and life science. Its educational principles emphasize fundamental theories and provide students with a wide range of high-level training that incorporates newly emerging as well as interdisciplinary fields of study

Courses and Specializations

职场修炼：学习、创新、协作与自我实现
职场修炼：学习、创新、协作与自我实现 Specialization

丁斌

丁斌

罗昭锋

罗昭锋

副教授
中国科学技术大学生命科学学院/图书馆
