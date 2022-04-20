A Guide to the Bachelor of Health Science Degree 

A Bachelor of Science in Health Science (BHS) typically combines the study of biological, physical, and social sciences, health care-related subjects, and hands-on training, all of which introduce students more fully to the principles—and practice—of health care.
Some BHS degree holders pursue entry-level administrative roles in health care, such as an assistant clinic administrator or program coordinator. However, many go on to earn their professional degree—such as a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS), Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM)—after graduation. In fact, some BHS programs have a pre-med track for students who know they want to be health care practitioners.
A Bachelor of Science in Health Science can provide a foundational education to begin a career in health care, a field expected to grow by at least 16 percent in the next decade [1]. Let’s go over more about the BHS degree, the type of coursework you can expect, and how you can evaluate which program is best for you.
A bachelor’s degree in health science is usually designed for students interested in working in health care in some way, be it as a medical practitioner, administrator, or researcher. Many health care-related roles require an advanced degree, such as a professional or master’s degree, and studying health science can lay a useful foundation before you pursue graduate education. With health science, you’ll also complete a practicum or internship to apply what you’ve learned and gain more practical skills for your career.
During the first two years of your program, you can expect to complete a number of general education requirements that all bachelor’s degree programs tend to require. However, during that time, your program may want you to focus more on science and math courses, such as biology, chemistry, psychology, and statistics.
Once you begin the coursework for your major, classes may include:
Global health
Epidemiology
Medical ethics
Health care policy
Health equity
Anatomy and physiology
Health care management
Developmental psychology
Endocrinology
Neuroscience
Because a degree in health science leads to many career possibilities, programs tend to offer several specializations, or concentrations, so you can tailor your studies to meet your larger career interests. While each school is different, you may find specializations such as:
General health science
Occupational therapy
Pre-professional or pre-med
Pre-physical therapy
Emerging health technologies
Patient care
Health care leadership
Global public health
In addition to learning in the classroom, a BS in Health Science often expects students to complete a practicum or internship and apply what they’ve learned in a clinical setting. You may be able to choose from organizations focused on public health, area hospitals or medical clinics, or even international health sites. Typically, you’ll complete your practicum in your final year.
As with other bachelor’s degrees, a Bachelor of Science in Health Science takes between four and five years when you attend full-time. The cost depends on several factors, including whether you study at a four-year public institution or a private institution. During the 2019-2020 academic year, average tuition and fees cost $9,400 at public institutions and $36,700 at private institutions, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) [2].
If you are a US citizen or eligible non-citizen and plan on attending an accredited institution, you can apply for FAFSA, which may help you qualify for financial assistance. Learn more about important deadlines.
Health science is still a newer area of study at the undergraduate level, so you may find that not every school offers a health science program. As you look for colleges and universities that do, use the following parameters to determine the best program for you.
What you want to do with a BHS can often help determine where you should apply. For example, if you want to go into health care leadership, it’s a good idea to look for schools that offer that concentration within their health science program.
However, if you’ve already enrolled at an institution that doesn’t offer health science, meet with an academic advisor to discuss your career goals and the best majors to help you achieve them. You can pursue a career in health care with many other majors, such as public health, health care administration, or even nursing.
Each school has connections with different local and national organizations, so it may be beneficial to speak with a program advisor before applying and find out your practicum options. Your time as an undergraduate student will ideally help prepare you for life after graduation both through your coursework and the internships you may be able to pursue.
Online options for a BHS degree are not as abundant as other majors, but it is still possible to earn your degree virtually, and doing so can provide greater scheduling flexibility. However, given the lab-based nature of your coursework, you may find that a virtual program still expects you to come onsite to fulfill certain components.
There are three primary tracks you can pursue with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science. Let’s go over each one:
Entry-level roles: Many BHS graduates go on to work in entry-level roles at hospitals, community agencies, public health agencies, pharmacies, or even research laboratories. Their work may pertain to health services, health care administration, health care information management, or public health.
Master’s degree: For students interested in health care administration or health care policy, you can find many options with graduate programs such as the Master’s in Public Health (MPH), Master of Health Administration (MHA), or Master of Science in Health Information Management. Each type of degree is tailored to a specific area of study, and with that advanced education, you may find that you qualify for more advanced roles.
Professional degree: Students interested in tending to the needs of patients can explore professional degree programs to become a doctor, dentist, veterinarian, physician assistant, physical therapist, or another type of practitioner.
