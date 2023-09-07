Cryptocurrency Courses: Beginner to Advanced Level

Interested in learning more about cryptocurrency? Find the best cryptocurrency courses for you based on your interests, skill level, and career goals.
The cryptocurrency space is growing exponentially with different career opportunities. You’ll find many ways to get involved depending on your interests, whether that be the technology or creative design aspect of it. Taking a cryptocurrency course is a great way to explore different topics and learn about the avenues to become involved in this industry. In this article, you'll find many professional courses, roles, and more in the cryptocurrency field.
Read more: Cryptocurrency: What Is It and How Does It Work?
Cryptocurrency courses are a series of instructional lectures, demonstrations, or guided practice sessions designed to help you master certain knowledge and skills in cryptocurrency. The structure of these courses is usually similar to ones in high school or college, except they may use formats or digital platforms more suited to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
Cryptocurrency courses provide a convenient and structured way to learn about areas of cryptocurrency that interest you. Courses can provide a baseline for more advanced courses or even towards gaining a certification. Some other reasons to take cryptocurrency courses include:
Building the knowledge and necessary credentials to start a career in cryptocurrency
Adapting to relevant cryptocurrency technologies like blockchain
Seizing new career opportunities from companies seeking professionals with cryptocurrency and blockchain skills
Having validated, structured learning in cryptocurrency, such as a successfully completed course, may put you in a position to land one of these sought-after positions.
Depending on your interests and skill set, many different courses may fit your curiosity. Cryptocurrency is a broad and expanding field, so exploring your interests and learning about opportunities can help you find a career path you are passionate about. Some course areas that are in high demand include:
|Course topic
|Description
|Blockchain technology
|Blockchain technology is the basis of cryptocurrency and has expanded into different industries. Blockchain technology courses will help you learn what blockchain is, how it works, and how to apply it in modern fields.
|Cryptocurrency basics
|Courses in cryptocurrency basics allow you to learn the fundamentals of cryptocurrency. This is an excellent way for beginners to form a strong foundation that can build into more advanced material.
|Cryptocurrency mining
|Mining cryptocurrency is a relatively new professional field. Courses in cryptocurrency mining can help you understand what it is and what qualifications you'll need to start mining.
|Cryptocurrency trading
|When people talk about cryptocurrency, they often reference cryptocurrency trading. Whether your interest lies are interested in personal or professional trading, courses in this area can help you learn the skills to increase your chances of success.
|Cryptocurrency types
|Courses in cryptocurrency types provide a structured way to gain confidence in navigating the hundreds of different coins and theirits benefits and uses.
|Fundamental analysis of cryptocurrencies
|Courses in this area will help you learn how to compute a coin's intrinsic value and make predictions of whether it will increase in value in the future.
|Technical analysis of cryptocurrencies
|A strong understanding of how to use mathematical principles to predict future price changes of cryptocurrency is a high-demand career skill. Courses in this area may give you a leg up when looking for positions in this field.
The best cryptocurrency course for you will depend on your interests, background, and goals. A great starting point is determining whether your best fit would be a beginner, intermediate, or advanced-level course. Here are some details that may help determine which course level you should take:
Beginner level: For those with no background knowledge of cryptocurrency or related technical skills
Intermediate level: For those with a fundamental knowledge of cryptocurrency who want to continue building skills
Advance level: For those with significant experience who want to take their knowledge to the next level
If you want to further build your skills in a certain cryptocurrency area, taking a course can let you learn the skills you need to help you stand out when pursuing a career in cryptocurrency.
You'll find many guided courses on Coursera designed to be for beginner cryptocurrency learners. These courses, offered by top universities, provide a flexible way to learn about cryptocurrency on a schedule that works with your current lifestyle. Some recommendations include:
The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Course: This beginner course taught by Mohsen Hassan includes over 12 hours of on-demand video so you can learn the fundamentals of cryptocurrency at your own pace. In this course, you can expect to cover topics such as cryptocurrency basics, investment strategies, and how to build your portfolio.
Cryptocurrency Fundamentals: This course will walk you through how to begin buying, selling, and trading your first cryptocurrency coins. Taught by George Levy, the Chief Learning Officer of Blockchain Institute of Technology (BIT), this course includes over two hours of video lectures and several downloadable resources you can access throughout your crypto journey.
Demystifying Cryptocurrency: Understanding Bitcoin and Beyond: In this course, you’ll move through 10 lessons designed to provide a comprehensive overview of blockchain, crypto assets, use cases, the lifecycle of crypto, and more.
Cryptocurrency Foundations: This beginner course consists of four sections, with topics explaining what cryptocurrency is, how to create cryptocurrency, how to invest in cryptocurrency, and the future of cryptocurrency. This course gives an overview of cryptocurrency and the crypto market.
MIT Media Lab Cryptocurrency Short Course: This course intends to help you gain an understanding of cryptocurrency and the financial landscape surrounding cryptocurrency from a business perspective. This course lasts for six weeks and has an expected commitment of seven to 10 hours per week.
Ready to take your cryptocurrency knowledge and skills to the next level? These courses, Specializations, and certificates may suit you well.
Intro to Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, and Crypto Trading: In this intermediate-level course, you will explore exciting cryptocurrency topics such as what the GDAX platform is, how to perform technical analysis, and how to assess investment strategy and risk. Plus, dive into the future of blockchain and learn about industry leaders.
Build a Blockchain & Cryptocurrency: Full-Stack Edition: This back-end and front-end course guides you through creating your own blockchain and cryptocurrency from scratch. You will gain experience with Node.js, Express API, and React JS as you learn to apply coding conventions to create scalable blockchain applications.
Crypto Asset-Allocation and Portfolio Strategy: This course includes 50 lectures divided into 16 sections to provide a comprehensive overview of finance and investment techniques and concepts. In this course, you will learn about and use tools to explore different blockchain business models, asset allocation techniques, and resources to use Python for portfolio optimization.
Crypto Trading Strategies: Intermediate: This intermediate course goes over Ichimoku Cloud strategy, Calendar Anomalies, and divergence strategy so you can gain insight into how to effectively train cryptocurrency with minimal risk.
Once you have built your knowledge and skills in cryptocurrency, taking an advanced course may allow you to polish your skills and learn to apply them in real-world settings. Advanced courses on Coursera may help you refine the skills you learned in previous courses and take them to the next level.
Premium Cryptocurrency Course: Become the Whale! Part 1 and Part 2: In this two-part series, you discover techniques meant to guide you through how to analyze the cryptocurrency market, watch for trends, and invest in a way that benefits you.
The Complete Cryptocurrency Course: More than 5 Courses in 1: This course includes over 200 lectures with 24 hours of video instruction to give you a comprehensive overview of crypto topics. This course is conveniently divided into “A” for “Advanced” and “B” for “Beginner” labels so you can listen to the lectures suited for you. Topics covered include an introduction to blockchain and the investment research process.
Advanced Crypto Trading Strategies: Advanced: This advanced course uses both quantitative and machine learning approaches to explore cryptocurrency trading and market trends. In this course, you will cover topics such as the K-Means algorithm, Cluster analysis, and strategy signaling.
Careers in cryptocurrency are in high demand and offer great benefits. To get qualified for crypto-related jobs, consider taking courses that contain coursework similar to job descriptions. Here are some popular careers in cryptocurrency:
Blockchain consultant
Business development representative.
Crypto analyst/blockchain analyst
Cryptocurrency trader
Machine learning engineer
Cryptocurrency writer
Financial analyst
Marketing manager
Whether you are curious about cryptocurrency or interested in pursuing a new career in this space, taking a cryptocurrency course can help you build a strong foundation. To get started, consider taking courses on Coursera, such as Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Explained or Blockchain Basics, to expand your knowledge and understanding of this growing industry.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.