How to Make Money in the Metaverse

Explore the ways to make money in the metaverse and the job opportunities virtual reality offers now and in the future.
The metaverse offers many new opportunities for potential careers and earnings. From investing and testing new products to jobs and selling artwork and other digital assets, as the metaverse expands, it’s expected new opportunities will continue to evolve. In this article, learn about the different way to make money in the metaverse.
The metaverse is a virtual place with collections of three-dimensional worlds. In the virtual world, it offer various activities such as:
Shopping
Gaming
Buying and selling art and collectibles
Attending conferences and events
Employment opportunities
The metaverse is intended to mirror the physical world. It’s a place where users can socialize and do many day-to-day things. This 3-D version of the internet provides more virtual interaction than social media interactions and gaming.
The metaverse typically uses digital assets such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to make transactions. You can buy, sell, trade, and invest in the metaverse.
The best way to experience the metaverse is with a virtual reality (VR) headset that comes equipped with everything you need to enter the virtual world. The headset includes a display screen, stereo sound, and controllers to navigate the world you visit.
course
The metaverse isn’t just for gamers or developers, it will be for everyone. In this free course from the experts at Meta, you’ll learn what the metaverse ...
4.6
(319 ratings)
32,372 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
NFTs, Content Creation, Game Engines, Extended Reality, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Non-fungible tokens are used like cash in the metaverse with some distinct differences. NFTs are used for buying, selling, and trading in the NFT marketplace, but unlike physical currency, it doesn’t have a specific value. Its value is attached to a digital asset held on a blockchain.
The metaverse provides an outlet for visitors to attend concerts, travel, purchase art, play games, and try on clothing. When someone makes a purchase on an NFT marketplace, the token is proof of ownership that lives on a blockchain. A blockchain records and stores NFT information.
specialization
4.7
(749 ratings)
13,867 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Collaborative Working Environment, Blockchain (Database), Open Collaboration, Access Structure, Object Binding, Alcatel Business Communications, Centurylink, Base Address
The metaverse provides opportunities for working remotely, and if you enjoy working from home, you can find both entry-level and experienced positions. You’ll also find the metaverse offers diverse job opportunities.
However, not all opportunities are remote, and the metaverse is expected to bring together those working from home with those in a dedicated workspace. Working remotely may only be for some; however, the future of the metaverse is expected to have both virtual and physical workplaces.
The metaverse offers opportunities for investors and gamers. Investors can sell NFTs for a profit, and gamers can play to earn. You might want to hold an event and sell tickets or rent metaverse real estate.
For long-term earning, consider a job in the metaverse industry. You’ll find technical positions and other jobs that don’t require a lot of experience or education. Take a look at some of the available positions the metaverse offers.
Average annual salary (US): $77,966 [1]
The metaverse will add new opportunities for graphic designers since 3-D objects will be needed to make virtual reality more realistic. More animated designs will be needed for users to have a more interactive experience.
Average annual salary (US: $115,168[2]
Blockchain developers develop and implement digital blockchains. Blockchain technology is used to record and store transactions made in the metaverse. The position may require testing and troubleshooting and requires a solid background in software development.
Read more: What Is a Blockchain Developer (and How Do I Become One)?
Average annual income (US): $88,950 [3]
Hardware engineers develop new devices for exploring the metaverse, such as headsets and motion controllers. The position requires an understanding of virtual technology and programming languages.
Average annual income (US): $119,316 [4]
A metaverse senior software engineer builds interactive applications and games and develops new virtual environments. A metaverse software engineer should have programming skills and an understanding of software development.
Average annual salary (US): $54,476[5]
Marketing specialists are needed to promote the different worlds of the metaverse. Some job titles include marketing manager, gaming marketing manager, and campaign manager. Along with in-house positions, marketing management jobs can be done remotely or on a freelance basis.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(8,660 ratings)
228,502 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing, E-Commerce, display advertising, Email Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Customer loyalty, Marketing Analytics, Customer Outreach, Website Structure, Customer Awareness, Google, Search Engine Marketing, Social Listening, Social Media Bidding, Customer Engagement, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Branding, Email Writing, Email list segmentation, Email marketing strategy, Email marketing analytics, Contact management, Digital marketing KPIs, Spreadsheet management, Presenting to stakeholders, Media planning and strategies, Fulfillment and delivery, E-commerce platforms, E-Commerce Strategy, Seasonality, Job preparedness, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Portfolio preparation, E-commerce store optimization, Building customer loyalty
Average annual income (US): $43,129 [6]
For artists seeking to expand beyond the physical world, you can sell NFT digital art on an NFT marketplace. You can list digital art that others can buy or trade for with non-fungible tokens. Artists who create digital art, music, and photography list their work and sell it at their asking price.
Average annual income (US): $77,966 [7]
If you have experience with programming languages and software, you may qualify for a position as a metaverse game designer. Game designers create stories, characters, and rules for play. Opportunities exist for entertainment and educational games.
Average annual income (US): $39,957 [8]
For those who enjoy working with different people, the metaverse offers opportunities for community managers to moderate and keep communities running smoothly. You’ll need good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to resolve conflicts.
Working in the metaverse requires an understanding of virtual reality and how the metaverse functions. You should have the following knowledge and skills in:
Non-fungible tokens
Blockchains
Metaverse architecture
Networking with others
Written and verbal communication
Most metaverse technical jobs require a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. However, there will also be jobs available for those with little or no experience, such as retail and tour guides. You can find entry-level positions in the metaverse just as you can in the non-virtual world.
If you want to work in the metaverse with little or no experience, or if you have the education and experience necessary for a technical position, you can find new job openings by following metaverse communities and by checking metaverse job boards. You can also join metaverse meetups for possible metaverse job opportunities.
Whether you’re interested in investing in the metaverse or looking to earn disposable income, you’ll find courses and certificate programs to help you maneuver through the new virtual worlds. What is the Metaverse? offered Meta is a beginner-level course that explains what the metaverse is and its fundamentals.
For gaming careers, consider C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization offered by the University of Colorado is an intermediate-level course for those interested in learning how to program Unreal Engine games using C++ programming. The course takes approximately four months to complete.
If you are interested in digital marketing, the Digital Marketing Specialization offered on Coursera by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a beginner-level course that can be completed in approximately eight months. Upon completion, you’ll be eligible for a capstone project set up in partnership with Grainger, a Fortune 500 company.
specialization
Learn C++ and how to use C++ in Unreal games
4.6
(89 ratings)
4,104 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Video Game Development, Game Programming, Unreal Engine (User Interface), C++ (Programming Language)
specialization
Drive Customer Behavior Online. A six-course overview of the latest digital marketing skills, taught by industry experts.
4.6
(16,378 ratings)
24,711 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Digital Marketing, Marketing, Pricing Strategies, Marketing Mix, Product Strategies, Data Collection, Analytics, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), Marketing Analytics, Marketing Performance, Marketing Channel, Social Media, Mobile Marketing, Integrated Marketing Communications, Content Marketing, search marketing, Brand Communication, Marketing Plan, Search Advertising, Marketing Performance Measurement And Management
