Metaverse Companies You Should Know About (+Jobs, Skills, and More)

Learn about the companies shaping the metaverse and the new and exciting jobs in those companies.
The technology world is rapidly changing, and the latest buzz is around the metaverse. While this concept isn’t new, Facebook’s rebrand to Meta has sparked more interest and discussion about the virtual world. Along with Meta, several companies are at the forefront of metaverse technology and making big developments in this interactive space. Learn more about the top metaverse companies and jobs you can explore now and in the future in this industry.
The metaverse is an interactive virtual world accessed through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Once in the metaverse, users interact through avatars, which are digital representations of people who can socialize, engage in entertainment, and in some cases, live a life within the virtual world.
While many ways to enter the metaverse already exist through a series of different worlds that all require their own entry, the vision is that, in the future, it will all come together, forming one virtual world.
course
The metaverse isn’t just for gamers or developers, it will be for everyone. In this free course from the experts at Meta, you’ll learn what the metaverse ...
4.6
(319 ratings)
32,372 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
NFTs, Content Creation, Game Engines, Extended Reality, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
A number of companies are already leading the way in developing the metaverse, from tech corporations and social media platforms to gaming networks. Each offers innovation and specializations that are transforming the metaverse space.
Facebook’s rebrand to Meta has come with the reveal of some big plans to become a space for people to connect via real-life experiences. Meta's plans include creating virtual office spaces so people who work from home can gather with other remote workers, in a virtual capacity. Additional Meta projects include developing ways for people to shop, attend events, travel, and get together with friends and family in the metaverse.
Read more: What Is Facebook Metaverse?
Second Life is an online game or virtual world launched in 2003, making it a pioneer in the metaverse space. Within the world, users can create avatars and interact with each other. There is no game with a goal; rather, users engage in activities that are popular in the real world, such as meeting, socializing, going to parties, listening to music, and even buying and selling using a special currency that’s traded for US dollars.
While tech giant Apple reportedly isn't interested in taking a large role in developing the metaverse, it is making headway with AR technology. This will allow users to see a virtual world and the real world simultaneously, rather than focusing on virtual reality, which has been the main focus of some other big players, such as Meta. Apple is looking towards a vision of ‘mixed reality.’
Roblox has successfully created an online platform where people can play games made by Roblox users. Gameplay is free, but developers can also monetize their games, allowing people to make in-game purchases.
Some of Roblox's games are virtual worlds that allow people to interact and socialize. Roblox Corporation is also working to build a metaverse where people can make avatars, games, purchase items, socialize, and use a real voice chat function.
Purchases are already happening within the metaverse so it’s no surprise that Amazon has incorporated metaverse technology into its ecommerce structure. An example is
a new function allowing you to see what furniture will look like in your home, using your phone to virtually place the furniture.
NVIDIA’s Omniverse is a platform designed to connect other worlds or metaverses in a universe. It’s used by designers and creators who need a virtual space to collaborate in, including those involved in real-world building projects and those who need to create simulations.
Microsoft has made headway in the metaverse space by providing a business function that builds on Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Mesh allows people to meet virtually through avatars—or, in the future, holograms—to attend events, meetings and conferences.
Unity Software is game development software used by those in the metaverse space. It provides software to build and run 2D and 3D games, as well as software to monetize creations.
Epic Games is a leading software development company boasting the creation of games like Fortnite. Epic is now joining the metaverse movement and creating virtual social experiences within a metaverse where people interact as avatars at events such as dinner parties and music concerts.
With the new metaverse, technology and innovations come new and exciting jobs in metaverse companies. Many of these require specific skill sets and technical capabilities. Here are some examples:
Average annual base salary (US): $111,716 [1,2]
This role may come with slight title variations, but their job is to design the functions and details of a metaverse. This could be games, social spaces, events, shops, offices, and more.
As a niche and relatively new position, specific salary information has yet to be readily available; Glassdoor does report that Roblox game designers in the US make an average base salary of $102,000 to $110,000 [1]. Similarly, a designer at Meta has an average annual base salary of $117,787 [2].
Average annual base salary (US): $168,927 [3]
A chief virtual information officer (CVO, CVIO, or cCIO) is a relatively new position that has moved on from chief information officer (CIO) to be more specific to the virtual landscape. As a CVO, you help companies in the metaverse meet their objectives by developing IT strategies.
Average annual base salary (US): $86,601 [4]
A hardware engineer has an important part in the metaverse as the virtual world depends on equipment such as virtual reality headsets, cameras, and the development of new equipment to make the experience more realistic.
Average annual base salary (US): $115,775 [5]
AR and VR engineers are in high demand. The skills they have are used to develop virtual reality spaces or to create ways to integrate virtual reality and real life.
Average annual base salary (US): Information unavailable
At this point, this is a futuristic job role, few and far between, predicted to be something tangible in the future. With so many different worlds in the metaverse and endless possibilities, there may be a need for tour guides, showing virtual tourists around worlds, events, and things that haven’t even been invented yet.
Average annual base salary (US): Limited information available
This is a new position that is appearing in many blockchain and crypto companies and even financial ones. A NFT partnerships lead focuses on building a strategy related to growing the NFT market by recruiting creators and artistic talent and engaging with markets and sales platforms. Glassdoor reports the average salary for a partnerships lead in general as $74,741 [6], but we have yet to see the income this role will bring in the metaverse.
Average annual base salary (US): $91,294 [7]
Blockchain engineers are blockchain technology experts, with expected computer science and engineering background. The role is to design, develop, test, and evaluate applications using blockchain technology. This position is becoming visible in a range of companies outside the crypto space implementing blockchain technology.
course
In this first course of the specialization, we will discuss the limitations of the Internet for business and economic activity, and explain how blockchain ...
4.7
(2,258 ratings)
62,062 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
With the metaverse being new and developing, new roles emerge as technology and interest grow. Companies moving into the metaverse space and breaking ground may want employees who are the best at what they do. These requirements vary across roles and employers, but qualifications, experience, and relevant skills are essential to land a role with a metaverse company.
The educational requirements to work for a metaverse company will vary according to the role, and having the required skills and experience is very important. While companies may expect you to have very specialist technical skills, they will also typically expect a certain level of education in a technical field. A degree in computer science, information systems, computer engineering, or similar will be a good starting point.
Read more: Computer Science vs. Information Technology: Careers, Degrees, and More
Experience and skills learned through technical degrees are highly valid for positions within the metaverse, but it is possible to seek degree courses and qualifications specifically related to blockchain, crypto, and the metaverse. Options include:
Graduate certificate in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology
Master’s degree in global business with blockchain technology
Blockchain strategy program
Post-baccalaureate certificate in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial technology
Developing the right skill set will likely make you stand apart in the metaverse industry. The skills you need depend largely on the job you’re applying for. For example, a metaverse game developer will need different skills from a metaverse marketing manager, so it’s important that you understand the requirements of the role that interests you and work towards gaining the relevant skills and experience. This may be through formal education, online courses, internships, experience in other technical fields, or personal projects.
As a starting point, no matter the role you are pursuing, you will need to master some essential skills to work in metaverse companies. These include:
Understanding the concept of the metaverse
Understanding metaverse architecture
Understanding blockchain and cryptocurrency technology
Being passionate about crypto, NFTs, gaming, Web3, and related concepts
Having excellent communication skills
Possessing creativity and self-motivation
Maintaining a high level of technical ability
specialization
Innovate with the Next Frontier in Technology. Learn how the blockchain is leading to a paradigm shift in decentralized application programming
4.6
(6,382 ratings)
94,581 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Smart Contract, Ethereum, Blockchains, Solidity, Cryptography, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Remix IDE, MetaMask client, Decentralized Applications, Truffle IDE, Hyperledger, Microsoft Azure, Blockchain Platforms, Grid+, Augur
In a new industry such as the metaverse, networking and making connections industry professionals can positively impact your career. Finding a mentor in a developing industry through mentorship programs or internships or reaching out to your existing network can be beneficial.
Read more: What Is Networking? How to Grow Your Network
Within the crypto space, communities of people share interests and exchange tips and ideas, ask questions, and find a common connection. These are great places to gain knowledge and learn from more experienced people.
You can find crypto communities on Discord, Reddit, and Telegram. You can also join decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), which are community-owned business groups that meet virtually and often hire talent from within.
Along with degree-level qualifications, certifications and online courses on relevant subjects are also very useful for landing a role with a metaverse company. Different roles come with different specifications, and having a certification or certificate related to the specific technology or concept required, looks great on your resume.
Two certifications to consider include:
The Certified Cryptoasset Anti-Financial Crime Specialist Certification (CCAS)
Certified Cryptocurrency Expert (CCE): Blockchain Council
These and other courses can also help you develop your skills to work in the metaverse:
specialization
Start your journey in Virtual Reality. Develop your knowledge and create your own VR application.
4.7
(957 ratings)
33,288 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Interaction Design, 3d computer graphics, Virtual World, Virtual Reality
course
Today, large intermediaries establish trust in our economy and control the movement, storage, and allocation of money and assets. The status quo, however, ...
4.6
(331 ratings)
12,935 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Object Binding, Alcatel Business Communications, Centurylink, Base Address
course
To really understand what is special about Bitcoin, we need to understand how it works at a technical level. We’ll address the important questions about ...
4.6
(2,862 ratings)
708,666 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Bitcoin Network, Blockchains, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin
Given that the metaverse is on a trajectory to be the ‘next big thing,’ it is expected to bring new businesses and new jobs that require in-demand skills. Getting a head start on all things metaverse, learning the relevant skills and concepts, and gaining connections may give you a head start. Analysts estimate the metaverse market to be worth $1 trillion, so job opportunities may likely continue to grow [8].
The metaverse is potentially the most exciting development since the internet, set to change our world and how we interact, work, and socialize. With its predicted growth and development come new job opportunities, new technology, and new ways of working. Getting ahead with the technology, understanding the concepts, and learning about future plans offer great opportunities and access to jobs requiring specialist knowledge and experience. Here are some specializations and courses to consider:
course
The metaverse isn’t just for gamers or developers, it will be for everyone. In this free course from the experts at Meta, you’ll learn what the metaverse ...
4.6
(319 ratings)
32,372 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
NFTs, Content Creation, Game Engines, Extended Reality, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
specialization
Start your journey in Virtual Reality. Develop your knowledge and create your own VR application.
4.7
(957 ratings)
33,288 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Interaction Design, 3d computer graphics, Virtual World, Virtual Reality
Glassdoor. “Roblox Game Designer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-game-designer-roblox-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,16_KE17,23.htm?clickSource=searchBtn.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
Glassdoor. “Salary Details for a Designer at Meta, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/Meta-Designer-Salaries-E40772_D_KO5,13.htm"Accessed December 12, 2022.
Glassdoor. “Virtual Chief Information Officer Salary, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-virtual-chief-information-officer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,36.htm.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
Glassdoor. “Hardware Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/hardware-engineer-salary-SRCH_KO0,17.htm.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
Glassdoor. “Virtual Reality Engineer Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-vr-software-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,23.htm.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
Glassdoor. "Partnerships Lead Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/partnerships-lead-salary-SRCH_KO0,17.htm.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
Glassdoor. “Software Engineer: Blockchain Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-software-engineer-blockchain-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,31.htm.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
Grayscale. “The Metaverse Web 3.0 Virtual Cloud Economies ,https://grayscale.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Grayscale_Metaverse_Report_Nov2021.pdf.” Accessed December 12, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.